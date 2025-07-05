472 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $136.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.2333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

