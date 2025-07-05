44 Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 30,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 37,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,432,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,076.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $979.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $969.64. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.81 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $994.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,111.00 to $1,164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,110.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.