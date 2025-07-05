44 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,487 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.28. The company has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

