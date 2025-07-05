44 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:LLY opened at $779.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $773.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $799.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.