392 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Acquired by North Capital Inc.

North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,460 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,693 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,657,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,549 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $143.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.