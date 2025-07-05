36,288 Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIGI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $90.22 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5418 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

