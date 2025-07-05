2,268 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,268 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,754,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,057,000. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,192,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,644,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.85.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $93.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

