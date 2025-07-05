195 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Acquired by von Borstel & Associates Inc.

von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 price target (up previously from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.04.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $517.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $461.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.74. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $532.59. The company has a market capitalization of $141.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.86.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

