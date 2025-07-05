1,462 Shares in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Sharp Financial Services LLC

Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,462 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. JMP Securities set a $240.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.15.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $237.39 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $237.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,366 shares of company stock worth $83,103,603 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.