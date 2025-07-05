1,058 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by Columbia River Financial Group LLC

Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,716,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,363,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,861,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,558,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,104,000 after buying an additional 41,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,875,000 after purchasing an additional 335,483 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,619 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDY opened at $138.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.42 and its 200-day moving average is $133.46. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $119.83 and a 52-week high of $144.45.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

