Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, William Blair upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZLDPF opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.85. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $141.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 25.10 and a quick ratio of 25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.10. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,127.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.61 million. Analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

