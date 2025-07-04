Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, William Blair upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.
Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance
Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.10. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,127.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.61 million. Analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.
About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.
