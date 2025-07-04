Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Decreases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.6% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ MAR opened at $280.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.78. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710 in the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Dbs Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.