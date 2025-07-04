WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 368 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $33,294,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $463.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $470.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Profile



Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

