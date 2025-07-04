Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Shares Down 7% – Should You Sell?

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) fell 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 378.40 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 392.18 ($5.35). 4,602,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 1,442,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 421.60 ($5.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £947.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 400.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 452.25.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 3rd. The company reported GBX 41.60 ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Watches of Switzerland Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watches of Switzerland Group plc will post 42.739726 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ian Carter bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.74) per share, with a total value of £95,425 ($130,273.04). Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Established in 2007 the Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK’s largest luxury watch retailer, operating in the UK, US and Europe comprising seven prestigious brands; Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK), Mayors (US), Betteridge (US), Analog:Shift (US) and Hodinkee (US), with a complementary jewellery offering.

