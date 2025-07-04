Voyager Token (VGX) Price Down 6.3% This Week

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $1.17 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108,857.30 or 0.99877680 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,480.78 or 0.99648017 BTC.
Voyager Token Token Profile
Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 916,531,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,951,352 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @vgxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Voyager Token’s official website is www.vgxfoundation.com.
Voyager Token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
