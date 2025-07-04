Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.9% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,478 shares of company stock worth $33,717,733. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.84.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $358.70 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

