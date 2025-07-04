Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) traded down 13.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 190,829,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 88,878,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £302,900.00, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

