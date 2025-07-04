Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,600.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,066,000 after buying an additional 34,009 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $575.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $541.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $575.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

