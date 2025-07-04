Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $201.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

