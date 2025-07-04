Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 142,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 258,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 28,674 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

