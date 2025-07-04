Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.91.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $236.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.53 and a 200-day moving average of $230.75. The firm has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

