Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 10,805 Shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,805 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 6,304.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,526,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,045,000 after buying an additional 11,346,069 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $243,901,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,558,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,241,000 after buying an additional 4,969,073 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $203,179,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $199,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $45.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.28. Yum China has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa America upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

