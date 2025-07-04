Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Sony accounts for about 1.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sony in the first quarter worth $75,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the first quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Price Performance

SONY opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. Sony Corporation has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $26.95.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

