Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 88,012 Shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 512.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,012 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 129,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 67,289 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,655,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

