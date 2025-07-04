Tilson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,775,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,134,882,000 after acquiring an additional 492,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,195,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,725,000 after acquiring an additional 365,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,525,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,323,000 after acquiring an additional 604,978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,807,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,644,000 after acquiring an additional 335,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $445,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $81.69 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

