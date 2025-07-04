Tilson Financial Group Inc. Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,757.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 577,906 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

