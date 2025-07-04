Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Cut by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $428.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $161.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.05.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

