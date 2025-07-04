The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,374 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $125.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

