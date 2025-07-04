Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73,694 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $37,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,334 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Shares of LMT opened at $463.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $470.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.87. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

