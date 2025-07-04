Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 374 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of VOT opened at $286.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $287.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

