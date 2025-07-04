Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SBUX opened at $94.44 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

