SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) is Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,074,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,134 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 3.58% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $61,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 197,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWI stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

