SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7%

GLD stock opened at $307.14 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $217.27 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.