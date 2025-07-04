SMART Wealth LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SMART Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,842,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,503,000 after buying an additional 3,697,646 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,015,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,019.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,219 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,006 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $73.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.35.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

