Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.24. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

