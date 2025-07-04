Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 9,952 Shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the quarter. VanEck Merk Gold ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF were worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 185,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $33.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

