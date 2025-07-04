Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $96.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.09.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4318 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.