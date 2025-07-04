Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,697,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,622,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,264,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,389,000 after purchasing an additional 974,609 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

