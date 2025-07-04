Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 2,865 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PRN opened at $157.60 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $118.25 and a twelve month high of $180.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.08 and its 200-day moving average is $147.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.