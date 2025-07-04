Reviewing Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) & SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) and SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eutelsat Communications and SES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A SES -1.45% 3.78% 1.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eutelsat Communications and SES”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eutelsat Communications $1.31 billion N/A -$335.31 million N/A N/A SES $2.17 billion 1.89 $16.23 million ($0.10) -73.40

SES has higher revenue and earnings than Eutelsat Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eutelsat Communications and SES, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eutelsat Communications 1 1 0 0 1.50 SES 0 2 0 1 2.67

Volatility & Risk

Eutelsat Communications has a beta of -0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SES beats Eutelsat Communications on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eutelsat Communications

(Get Free Report)

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors. It operates 36 satellites in geostationary orbit. The company serves satellite-based video, business and broadband networks, and mobile services mainly to international telecommunications operators and broadcasters, corporate network integrators, companies, telecom operators, and government agencies in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Eutelsat Communications S.A. and changed its name to Eutelsat Group in October 2023. Eutelsat Group was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About SES

(Get Free Report)

SES S.A. provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries. In addition, the company offers video services, which includes end-to-end managed services to audience; and provides multi-screen and multi-device viewing experiences on linear channels, video-on-demand, streaming platforms, and social media sites for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations. Further, it provides linear video aggregation and distribution, such as direct-to-home, direct-to-cable, and internet protocol TV households; channel management solutions comprising playout; and live feeds and redundancy features. The company was formerly known as SES Global SA and changed its name to SES S.A. in December 2006. SES S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Betzdorf, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.