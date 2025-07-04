Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $524,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $215.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.06. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $218.80. The firm has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group upped their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.