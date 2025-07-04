Raymond James Financial Estimates TSE:CEU FY2025 Earnings

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.54.

TSE CEU opened at C$7.05 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$5.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 11,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total transaction of C$75,386.82. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 31,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total transaction of C$211,685.16. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,805 shares of company stock valued at $493,618. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

