Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $271.21 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 869,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,608 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Accenture worth $271,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $304.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.04. The company has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $273.19 and a 52-week high of $398.35.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,442.95. This trade represents a 18.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.