Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $162.07 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,446,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $162,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $275,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 165,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,190,168.70. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 620,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,489,992.56. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,340,745. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $111.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 66.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

