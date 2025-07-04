PlatinX Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $188.35 Million (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One PlatinX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PlatinX has traded flat against the dollar. PlatinX has a market cap of $188.35 million and $241.62 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108,857.30 or 0.99877680 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108,480.78 or 0.99648017 BTC.

PlatinX Token Profile

PlatinX was first traded on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

