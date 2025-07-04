Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $201.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.44.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.36, for a total value of $19,336,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,343,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,502,253.76. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,099.75. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 668,722 shares of company stock worth $121,714,798. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

