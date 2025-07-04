Palisade Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Palisade Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,068 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 72,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Applied Materials
In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials
Applied Materials Price Performance
AMAT stock opened at $190.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.80. The stock has a market cap of $153.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $255.89.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Applied Materials Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Materials
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.