Palisade Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Palisade Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,068 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 72,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $190.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.80. The stock has a market cap of $153.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.