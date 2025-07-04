Palisade Capital Management LP Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $227,268,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,160,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,929,000 after acquiring an additional 367,703 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 671,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,560,000 after acquiring an additional 240,144 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $67,075,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 955,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,417,000 after purchasing an additional 225,124 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 2.1%

BURL opened at $247.39 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.92 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BURL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $287.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.43.

Insider Activity

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total value of $45,149.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,746.54. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,060 shares of company stock valued at $253,164. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

