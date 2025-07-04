Palisade Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 7,772 Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 16.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ED opened at $100.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.90. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

