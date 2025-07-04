Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $14,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,453,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 469,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,858,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,612,000 after purchasing an additional 281,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,819,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,661,000 after purchasing an additional 492,692 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $172.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 456.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.16.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

